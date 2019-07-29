Monday Night Forecast: Few showers remain overnight, afternoon storms Tuesday

Breaking News
EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-29-19

THIS EVENING: A few sprinkles or a brief shower. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and humid. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW, turning SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy with additional showers and a few storms possible – mainly for areas east of HWY 259. Chances at 30%. Low: 73. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning showers and a few storms ending. Then, more scattered storms in the afternoon, mostly south of I-20. Chances at 40%. Very humid. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SSW, turning SE 10 mph in the late afternoon. It will feel like middle to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. A 20% chance of an afternoon storm in southern counties. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: East, Southeast 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. A 10% chance of an afternoon thundershower. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 10% rain chance with daytime heating. Low: lower to middle 70s. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

