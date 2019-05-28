Weather Forecasts

Monday Night Forecast: Rain chances return and not as warm this week

Posted: May 27, 2019 06:28 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:51 PM CDT

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-27-19

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds toward morning with lows in the lower 70s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a mostly and partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. A 20% chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Windy. High: 89. Winds: South 15-20 mph, some gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Storms are likely, especially north and west of Tyler & Longview (and west of HWY 271), 60% chance there. Elsewhere, a 30% to 40% chance. Storms in northwestern counties could be strong to severe with hail and wind gusts as main concerns. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with a weak front moving through. Not as hot. Low: 70. Highs: middle 80s. Winds: Southwest, becoming NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of showers or a few storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 70. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Warmer. Lows near 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

