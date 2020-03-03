Monday Night Forecast: Few showers for Election Day, heavier rain Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Isolated evening t-storms possible, the chance at 30%. This potential will be mainly north of HWY 79 and especially north of HWY 31. If a storm develops, it could contain gusty winds and hail. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: SW, North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Cloudy with patchy drizzle as the cold front moves south. Cooler night. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s south. Rain chances at 30%.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Periods of showers and drizzle, chances 40%. In Deep East Texas, there is a low chance of a strong to a severe storm, but the cold front should be south by time the warm-up occurs thus limiting the severe threat. Highs in the 60s to the lower 70s. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain will increasing after 11 PM, and becoming widespread toward morning. Rain chances increasing to 60%.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain throughout the day. Rain heavy at times. Low: 55. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain through the early morning hours. Decreasing clouds and sunshine returning in the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 64. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Low: 42. High: 65. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to increasing high clouds during the afternoon. Milder. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm. A 20% chance of rain in the evening and night hours. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Breezy and muggy. Low: 59. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

