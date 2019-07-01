Monday Night Forecast: Few more daily storm chances, then heating up late week

We had a few bands of heavy storms today. Rainfall totals through the evening have been over an inch across Cherokee County, and this afternoon’s storms had over an inch in Longview. The storm coverage Tuesday is lower, about a 20% to 30% chance. By Wednesday, storms become more numerous in the afternoon.

Late this week, the water facet turns off and we will be heating up to the lower 90s. A prolonged dry period looks possible through the middle of next week.

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 7-1-19

THIS EVENING: Storms mainly in Deep East Texas, but a few in northwestern counties. Humid and mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Winds: South, SW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 72. Winds: South, SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 20% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms, mostly in Deep East Texas. Humid. High: 89. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and a few storms. Partly cloudy & breezy. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 20% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South-Southwest 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Lows: 72-76. Highs: Around 92. Winds South-Southwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: South 5-10 mph.