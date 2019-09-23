Monday Night Forecast: Fall is here, and our heat continues this week

THIS EVENING: A few showers in Deep East Texas ending after 8 PM. Elsewhere, clearing skies. Temperatures in the 80s & 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies will return by Tuesday morning. Lows will reach the mid-70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Hot. A 10% to 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High: 93. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and breezy. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Still very warm. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and the heat building again. Humid. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.