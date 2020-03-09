Monday Night Forecast: Drier & very warm for Tuesday

A cloudy and wet Monday with light rain moving through East Texas. Rain amounts under one-tenth of an inch for just about everyone. There is a small storm chance in the early overnight with a weak cold front along I-30 to I-20. After that, we have very low rain chances in the forecast through Wednesday! A big warm-up is coming with highs approaching near 80 degrees through Thursday.

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & breezy. Light showers pass through. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few t-storms possible in northern counties (north of I-20) in response to a decaying cold front moving to East Texas. South of the front (south of I-20), dense fog, drizzle, and mist possible. Lows near 60. Wind: Southwest, briefly North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Warm and very humid. Less than a 20% chance of isolated storms in the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance of t-storms possible in the afternoon. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy during the day and humid. By late afternoon and evening, a 60% chance of showers and storms increase with a cold front. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: Southwest 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain ending in the morning hours. Cooler. Low: 52. High: 60. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. A 30% chance of rain, expected to increase by the afternoon and evening. Low: 45. High: 54. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 49. High: 65. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.