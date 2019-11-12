Monday Night Forecast: Dangerous feels like temperatures Tuesday morning

THIS EVENING: Some rain could mix with sleet or a few flurries. However, with a strong northwest wind and a warm ground, accumulation looks unlikely. An icy patch on an elevated surface cannot be ruled out. Temperatures falling into the 40s, 30s, and 20s. Wind: NW 15-30 mph, gusts to 30-40 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Precipitation ending, and even colder with clouds decreasing on Tuesday morning. Lows drop to the 20s. Factor in a windy North wind 10-20 mph, it will feel like the Teens!

TUESDAY: High clouds with sunshine, but a winter-like day. temperatures only in the lower to middle 40s. Winds: North 10-15 mph, making it feel like the 30s!

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Even colder night with winds becoming light to calm. Temperatures in the evening dropping into the 30s and below freezing after 9 PM, and then into the lower 20s & teens for Wednesday morning. Hard freeze. Wind: Light to Calm turning SE 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After the hard freeze in the morning, partly to mostly sunny and a milder but cool afternoon. High: 53. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas with a cold front. Low: 34. High: 57. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 32. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 32. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 61. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Another cold front will move through. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.