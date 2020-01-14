Monday Night Forecast: Daily rain chance with wild temperature swings

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with showers increasing after 10 PM, mainly south of I-20. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely, especially south of HWY 79. Lows in the middle 50s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and a few storms likely through the first half of the day – especially in Deep East Texas where a 60% chance is expected. Elsewhere (north of HWY 79), a 20% to 30% chance. Warmer in the afternoon with only an isolated shower, but still mainly cloudy. Highs: upper 60s to around 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%, particularly in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Very warm and breezy. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain ending in the morning, chances at 30%. Cloudy & colder. Temperatures fall from the 50s to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer weather returns. Still cloudy, with rain chances late Friday into early Saturday, chances at 40%. Low: 49. High: 67. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: AM rain ends in Deep East Texas (20% chance), then decreasing clouds. Chilly day. Low: 48. High: 53. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds. Cool. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds return, and a 30% chance of rain. Low: 35. High: 48. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.