Monday Night Forecast: Cooler weather & rain arriving tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and breezy. An isolated shower up to midnight, chance about 20% or less. Temperatures from the 70s to the 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies and muggy. A few showers increase after 12 AM. Otherwise, light drizzle and mist possible, chances of rain at 30%. Lows in the middle to lower 60s, but at our I-30 counties cooler in the 50s where the cold front is located by daybreak Tuesday. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph, North 5-10 at I-30.

TUESDAY: Rain showers increase as the cold front moves through, chances at 60%, and especially south of I-20. With daytime heating, a few storms are expected in Deep East Texas during the afternoon and evening. A few storms with gusty winds and possibly small hail in the southern counties.

Temperatures:

Through 10 AM – middle 60s, 60s to the 50s north of I-20.

Through 1 PM – 50s and some 40s north of HWY 84, upper 60s to lower 70s in Deep East Texas.

Through 4 PM – 50s and 40s north of HWY 84, middle to lower 60s south of HWY 84.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain showers ending after midnight, chances best south of I-20 and are at 60%. Cloudy and colder. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder. Rain increases across the area by the afternoon and evening, chances at 60% to 70%. Low: 44. High: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain likely, chances near 100%. Some rain could be heavy, totaling 1-2 inches when the rain ends Thursday morning. Chilly night. Lows: lower 40s and a few upper 30s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning rain ending by midday, chances at 30% to 40%. Some afternoon clearing possible. Even colder day. High: middle to upper 40s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A nicer day but still cool. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with some clouds returning by the late afternoon and evening. Milder. Low: 36. High: 59. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. Breezy and warmer. Low: 50. High: 62. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds to more sunshine. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: NW 10 mph.