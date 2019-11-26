Monday Night Forecast: Cooler by Wednesday with rain for Thanksgiving

THIS EVENING: Clouds to increase for our area. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies and patchy drizzle for tomorrow morning. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy in the morning with patchy drizzle. Afternoon sunshine with a ton of clouds. Rain chances at 20% to 40%, and a few strong storms possible in Deep East Texas (isolated chance). Very warm and breezy. Cold front late Tuesday night. High: 78. Wind: South 15-20 mph, becoming Northwest late night.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler day with increasing clouds, and a 30% chance of rain for central and northern areas. Low: 46. High: 57. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Cloudy skies and rain likely, especially north of HWY 79 where rain chances are at 60%. South of HWY 79, chances at 40%. Low: 48. High: 54, but lower 60s south of HWY 79. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely, especially in the afternoon. A few severe storms possible – mainly for northern counties at this time. Warmer and windy. Low: 58. High: 70. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain continues through early to middle of the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, becoming WNW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly day. Low: 41. High: 54. Wind: Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine, but still a cool day. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: North 5-10 mph.