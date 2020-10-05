Monday Night Forecast: Cool overnight & tracking Delta

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: East, turning SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 83. Wind: SE, turning back NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front arriving during the day, and still warm. Low: 57. High: 84. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds as Delta gets closer to Louisiana coast. A 10% chance of a shower in the afternoon for eastern areas. Low: 61. High: 82. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% to 20% chance of rain for the eastern areas. Low: 65. High: 79. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and becoming much warmer. More humid. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, breezy, and hot. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms ahead of a cold front. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.