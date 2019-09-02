1  of  2
Monday Night Forecast: Cool mornings & more hot days

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and a warm evening. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another cool night. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies and a pleasantly hot day. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Mornings are very comfortable. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 90s and near 100. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Near triple-digit high temperatures, but humidity making it not overly humid. Highs: upper 90s and near 100 (feeling like between 100-105). Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds passing through. Hotter. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Highs: middle and upper 90s. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain and some storms. Partly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Still hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

