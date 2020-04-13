Monday Night Forecast: Cool days & chilly nights continue

THIS EVENING: Clouds clear out of Toledo Bend. Otherwise, clear and chilly. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Colder with a light breeze. Lows: lower 40s and a few upper 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds with sunshine. Remaining cool. Highs: upper 50s to near 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY EARLY MORNING: Frost is likely with skies becoming clear. Lows drop into the middle to upper 30s, a few lower 30s possible. Wind: Calm.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine & a slightly warmer day. Highs: lower 60s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Low: 44. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front arrives with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 66. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain under a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms look to increase, chances now at 40%. Low: 57. High: 71. Wind: SE 10 mph.