Monday Night Forecast: Colder mornings and Fall days ahead

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: North 10 mph early, then 5-10 mph after 8 PM.

OVERNIGHT: Coldest morning since May 10. Lows from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and cool. High: 76. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 53. High: 83. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Another reinforcing cold front arriving during the day. Low: 59. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds. Warmer. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and mild. Another cold front arriving. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a tad warmer. Low: 55. High: 82. Wind: South 5-10 mph.