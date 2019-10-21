Monday Night Forecast: Cold overnight & a brief warm up this week

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and chilly. Temperatures falling into the 50s after 9 PM for most areas. Wind: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: North 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a slightly warmer day. High: 76. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 48. High: 78. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers and a few storms with a cold front. Turning cooler. Low: 57. High: 71. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with additional rain showers possible, chances at 30%. Chilly day. Low: 47. Highs: middle to upper 50s. Wind: North 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a cool day. Low: 40 and some upper 30s. High: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, and a warmer afternoon. Low: 42. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds. Another weak front arrives, no rain at this time. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.