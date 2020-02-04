Monday Night Forecast: Cold front arrives Tuesday evening, winter weather possible by Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and breezy. Light showers, chances at 40% to 60%. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% to 60% chance of rain and isolated storms, especially central and northern counties. Drizzle and mist likely in Deep East Texas. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered t-storms with a cold front in the late afternoon. Best chances for rain will be south of I-20, and an isolated severe storm is possible in southern counties. Very warm and muggy. Highs in the 60s and 70s, but temperatures drop into the 50s and 40s during the evening with the front passing through. Wind: South, becoming NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much colder with widespread rain increasing, chances at 80%. Some rain could be mixed with sleet and some snow, especially north of HWY 79. Low: 37. High: 42. Wind: Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Less than a 20% chance of snow over East Texas in the morning hours (mainly before daybreak). Decreasing clouds with the sun slowly returning. Cold! Low: 30. High: 47. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder for the afternoon. Low: 30. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler, but sunshine continues. Low: 39. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds return with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 57. High: 64. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.