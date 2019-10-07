Monday Night Forecast: Clouds clear & cold night, sunshine returns Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Clouds slowly clearing to the south. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower 50s and some upper 40s. Coldest morning since May 10, 2019. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine is back and a warmer day. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, variable clouds through the afternoon. A warmer day. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Low: 68. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: South 15 mph. A 10% chance of rain for northern counties after 9 PM. Stronger storms are possible across the Red River with a cold front. That front arrives to East Texas early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Stronger cold front arriving Friday morning. This will be bringing in colder temperatures, rain, and isolated storms. Morning temperatures start in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but by the afternoon temperatures fall to the 50s and 60s. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northwest 20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds, but unseasonably cool. Lows in the 40s and even some 30s possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a milder afternoon, but still unseasonably cool for mid-October. Low: 44. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Another warm-up with some clouds. Low: 53. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.