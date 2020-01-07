Monday Night Forecast: Brief cooldown Tuesday, storms likely by Friday

THIS EVENING: A cold front clearing Deep East Texas. Cooler as we fall into the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and colder. Lows in the middle to upper 30s, some lower 30s north of I-20. Wind: NW 5-10 mph, making it feel like the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and a tad cooler. High: 61. Wind: NW, turning West 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine with some clouds increasing for the afternoon. Warmer again. Low: 35. High: 66. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mainly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain. Warmer and breezy. Low: 55. High: 71. Wind: South 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, and warm. Rain showers and storms increasing for the afternoon and evening, chances at 70%. Severe storms are possible, along with heavy rainfall. Low: 62. High: 73. Wind: South 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain ending, then mostly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 49. Wind: NW 15-20 mph. Chance of rain at 30%.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a milder day. Low: 32. High: 60. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase again, and a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: SE 10 mph.