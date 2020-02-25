Monday Night Forecast: Big cooldown mid-week with dry weather

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds in southern areas, otherwise mostly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and some 40s after 9 PM. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows: lower 40s and a few upper 30s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stronger cold front moving in by the afternoon and evening. Still mild, and breezy at times in the afternoon. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Morning lows in the 30s, but will feel like the 20s. Highs: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NW 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Widespread freeze and some frost. Lows: middle to upper 20s. Sunshine continues and a milder afternoon. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Another cold morning, and then a warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 62. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued mainly sunny. Low: 41. High: 66. Wind: North, turning SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm. Low: 47. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy, warm, and muggy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: South 20 mph.