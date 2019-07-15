Monday Night Forecast: Barry’s exit means more hot weather this week

Barry’s impacts this weekend in East Texas were significant in terms of cooler temperatures and some rain. Highs were in the 70s and 80s for us, and the northeast breeze gave us some lower humidity. Now with Barry’s exit, we are in for round #2 of a stretch of hot weather. Highs back to the middle 90s this week and it will feel like above 105° at times in the afternoon.

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 7-15-19

THIS EVENING: A stray shower in southern areas this evening under partly cloudy skies. Otherwise, skies mostly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW, turning South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 20% chance of rain in far northeastern areas, this will mainly occur in Arkansas. Partly cloudy by daybreak. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South-SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to partly cloudy by afternoon. Warmer & breezy. Isolated showers mostly South, a 10% to 20% chance. High: 94. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 10% rain chance in southern areas. Hotter. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

THURSDAY through SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter and back to the July heat! Lows: 75-77. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph.