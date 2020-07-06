Heavy rain and storms tonight & tomorrow

Another round of rain and storms increasing over East Texas this evening. This next line of storms will contain gusty winds and up to 40-50 mph, but the main focus is the torrential downpours. Thanks to the storms moving slowly, a quick 1-2 inches of rain per hour is possible.

THIS EVENING: Rain and storms increasing in coverage. A strong storm possible, but heavy rain is the main threat. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More storms likely, especially for areas north of HWY 79. Low: 72. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain and storms, especially through early afternoon. Rain chances: 60% areas north of HWY 79, 40% in Deep East Texas. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms in the afternoon. Warmer and more humid. Low: 75. High: 89. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine breaking through. Hotter. Low: 77. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: AM clouds to sunshine in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and even hotter. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hottest day. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: West, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: A touch cooler, but still humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.