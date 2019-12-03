Monday Night Forecast: Another cold night, seesaw weather this week

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cold. Temperatures into the 40s and some 30s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. A frost and light freeze in East Texas. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Wind: Light South Calm, increasing to 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph. A cold front arriving Tuesday evening and night, but no precipitation expected.

WEDNESDAY: High clouds moving in for the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the middle 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers and a few t-storms ahead of another cold front by Thursday evening and night. Warmer and breezy. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of morning rain, then decreasing clouds. Cooler and breezy. Low: 53. High: 60. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds. A nice and cool day. Low: 43. High: 61. Wind: NE, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy and warmer. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: SSW 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers. Low: 59. High: 68. Wind: Southwest, becoming North 10-15 mph. This is a stronger front, so colder air will be possible into next week.