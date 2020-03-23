Monday Night Forecast: A taste of early summer this week

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and humid. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Patchy drizzle possible. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: SSW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to sunshine in the afternoon. Very warm and windy. High: 83. Wind: Southwest 15-20 mph, turning West 15 mph in the afternoon with a cold front. Wind gusts to 30 mph at times. A 10% chance of a shower in Deep East Texas with the cold front Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Low: 56. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and very warm. Nearing record high temperatures. Low: 63. High: 88. Wind: South 15 mph.



Thursday’s Record Highs:

Tyler: 89° (1905)

Longview: 90° (1938)

Lufkin: 90° (1928)

FRIDAY: Clouds increase during the day but remaining very warm. A 30% chance of rain by evening and night. Low: 66. High: 85. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front arrives Saturday morning. A 30% chance of rain through early afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Low: 63. High: 70. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, less humid but seasonal. Low: 46. High: 68. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds & sun mixture. Cool morning, warmer afternoon. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.