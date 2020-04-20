Monday Night Forecast: A few strong storms tonight, another severe threat Wednesday

Isolated severe storms tonight

Severe Weather Alert Day: Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and mild. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: East 5 mph.

After 10 PM, a few storms will develop from DFW into East Texas.

TONIGHT: Area storms possible, and these will be capable of severe hail. Chances at 40%, and storms are possible mostly north of HWY 79. Lows: lower 60s to the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to sunshine with clouds in the afternoon. A warmer day and humid. A 20% chance of a few showers in the late afternoon and evening. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms are possible, and those could be severe. Chances at 70%. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining warm with decreasing clouds. Low: 59. High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day with a cold front. Low: 61. High: 84. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. Finally, a dry weekend. Low: 52. High: 75. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant. Low: 48. High: 76. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A few more clouds and warmer. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.