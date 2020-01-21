Monday Night Forecast: A cold night with rain returning Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and falling temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Chilly evening. Wind: NE, becoming Calm.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cold. A freeze and frost expected. Lows: middle 20s to around 30. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, followed by increasing clouds. A cooler day. High: 51. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and rain is expected (chances at 80%). Initially Wednesday morning around & before daybreak, the rain could mix with sleet and snow. However, there will be no accumulation or travel impact as it melts on contact with the ground surface. Low: 34. High: 41. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain continues through early afternoon, chances at 60%. Low: 43. High: 54. Wind: East, turning North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and milder. Low: 37. High: 57. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few clouds, and a warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 61. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

