Monday Morning forecast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 30th, 2019

We are in store for what looks to be another record-warm week! High temperatures will range from the lower to middle 90s. By the time Friday rolls around, we could see a few showers, and even some cooler temperatures!

MONDAY: We will be close to breaking our record high temperature in Tyler today! We have a forecasted high temperature of 94 degrees, and our record currently sits at 96 degrees, and was set back in 1977! We will top out in the lower to middle 90s across the area today under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. Overnight tonight, lows will drop into the middle to lower 70s, with clouds increasing after midnight.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: As of right now, it appears that Tuesday will be the warmest day this week! Highs will range from the lower to middle 90s across the area, but a few locations may see temps all of the way into the upper 90s! For Tyler, I am forecasting a high of 95 degrees. We will not break the record on Tuesday, but it will still be muggy and warm! Overnight Tuesday night, lows will drop into the lower 70s with clouds increasing after midnight. We will see a mostly sunny sky linger into Wednesday, as high temperatures top out in the middle 90s once again. Overnight, we will remain dry as lows drop into the middle 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: As we start to wrap up the work week, a cold front will begin to move into east Texas! This will increase our rain chances as soon as Thursday night. As of now, I am not expecting a lot of rainfall, but some areas could pick up between 0.25″ and 0.50″ by the time Friday night rolls around. High temperatures on Thursday will top out in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the lower 70s. On Friday, winds will shift to the northeast, bringing in some cooler air! Northern portions of east Texas will top out in the upper 80s, and portions of deep east Texas will top out in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be dry for Saturday as high temperatures remain in the lower 90s across the area. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s. By Sunday, we could see a few more showers across the region, with highs remaining in the lower to middle 90s.

Have a great week!

-Jacob

