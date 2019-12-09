Monday Morning Forecast: Widespread rain tomorrow, rain/snow mix possible

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon with very warm temperatures for the afternoon. A few showers are possible for our Western Counties. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 76. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Much colder as a front will be pushing through in the evening. Rain will be increasing after midnight tonight. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 39. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain will remain in place through the morning. We have a brief window of a rain/snow for Hopkins, Morris, Rains, Titus, Bowie, and Cass Counties between 7 and 9. No travel hazards are expected. Rain should come to an end by noon, but much colder in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 44. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Low: 30. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures through the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 56. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and about a degree warmer. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 40. High: 62. Winds: W 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 43. High: 66. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.