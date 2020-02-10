Monday Morning Forecast: Widespread rain expected, some severe weather possible for Deep East Texas

TODAY: Multiple waves of rain are expected. Some severe weather and damaging winds are possible over the Toledo Bend area (Sabine, Shelby, Nacogdoches, Angelina, and San Augustine counties.) Chance of rain: 80%. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain with a few storms for Deep East Texas. We should have a break in the activity after midnight. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 46. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Multiple waves of rain are expected throughout the day starting by 5 AM. Remember those umbrellas. Chance of rain: 90%. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More widespread rain is expected. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 47. High: 54. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 40. High: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, mild, and comfortable. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain returns in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 41. High: 60. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A Few showers in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 64. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH