Monday Morning Forecast: Widespread rain arrives today

TODAY: Deep East Texas will see the rain before East Texas will. Regardless showers and a few storms will be increasing through the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the lower 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. SE Wind 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain expected. Showers and storms will keep lows in the 60s tonight. Chance of rain 60-80%. SE Wind 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: On and off rain is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. SW Wind 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and drier conditions are expected. Highs will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies! Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

