Monday Morning Forecast: Warming trend begins today

TODAY: We should see warmer temperatures than what we saw this weekend with mostly sunny skies. High” 65. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will allow our low temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s. A light frost is possible in a isolated areas. Low: 41. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW (CHRISTMAS EVE): The warming trend will continue with afternoon high temperatures around in the 70s. High: 69. Winds: S 5 MPH.

CHRISTMAS DAY: It’ll not feel like Christmas with temperatures well above average for Christmas Day. Mostly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Clouds will be increasing out ahead of our next storm system. This won’t prevent our temperatures from reaching the 70s. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers around in the morning. A front will roll through the area which will be dropping our temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 51. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.