Monday Morning Forecast: Warm with rain possible

TODAY: A little bit of drizzle with muggy conditions this morning. A few storms are possible in the afternoon north of Interstate 20. The severe weather threat is very low. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 76. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms can’t be ruled out early tonight as a cold front moves through the area. We’ll see colder temperatures tonight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW (ELECTION DAY): Some drizzle and light rain are possible through this evening. Rain will increase tomorrow night after the polls close. High: 68. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain in the morning with rain chances becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 54. High: 60. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 45. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining mild. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.