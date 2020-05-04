Monday Morning Forecast: Warm & Breezy this afternoon

TODAY: We’ll see decreasing clouds with very warm temperatures in store for the afternoon. We’ll also see breezy conditions. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible especially off to the NW. A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Low: 67. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 80. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and about as warm. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 58. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 77. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 51. High: 74. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.