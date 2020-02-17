Monday Morning Forecast: Very warm day expected

TODAY: Spotty, isolated rain chances this afternoon. A strong southerly wind will drive our temperatures into the 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 75. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible as a cold front pushes through the area tonight. The front will drop lows into the 50s tonight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing rain chances with temperatures struggling to move from the 50s throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%.High: 59. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: On and off rain throughout the day. Some thunder is possible with colder temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 41. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Morning rain chances with cloudy skies expected throughout the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 37. High: 47. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer as the sun returns. Low: 34. High: 52. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Low: 40. High: 57. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few evening showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 61. Winds: S 15 MPH.