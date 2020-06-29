Monday Morning Forecast: Tracking wind, rain, and dust today

TODAY: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers and storms. Very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and remaining humid. Low: 77. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. This coverage of rain will be very scarce. Hot and humid regardless of rain chances. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies while remaining hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm or two in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: N 5 MPH.