Monday Morning Forecast: Tracking rain, storms, and possible wintry mix

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around in the afternoon. Windy conditions will drive temperatures up into the 70s making it warm and breezy. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: On and off rain through the night. Muggy and breezy conditions through early tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Slighty warmer with showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 72. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A wintry mix is possible to the NW of Tyler with a few sleet pellets mixed in for Deep East Texas throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 37. High: 71. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 30. High: 47. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Warmer and mostly sunny. Low: 35. High: 60. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with lots of sunshine. Low: 40. High: 62. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer temperatures with a warmer afternoon. Low: 53. High: 67. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.