Monday Morning Forecast: Tracking rain chances Tuesday and Thanksgiving

TODAY: Increasing clouds with very warm temperatures expected in the afternoon. You’ll also notice how strong the wind this afternoon. High: 75. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be another muggy and mild night with temperatures staying in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few sprinkles possible. Low: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers are possible in the morning for East Texas. Storms are possible for Deep East Texas in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Right now, the severe weather risk remains very low. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: We should get a break from the rain Wednesday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Rain chances will be arriving in the afternoon so you might want to keep those Thanksgiving plans indoors. Remaining cold throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 48. High: 57. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A good chance of off and on showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Remember those umbrellas, especially if you’re heading out to shop! Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and a few storms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 71. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Another cold front arrives in the morning which will be drying is off and cooling us off. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: NW 15 MPH.