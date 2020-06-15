Monday Morning Forecast: The heat dominates this week

TODAY: Building clouds with a 10% chance of a shower or isolated storm this afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs: lower 90s, feeling like the middle to upper 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Rain showers dissipate, and skies become mostly clear. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds return by morning. Humid. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More humid and hot. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph. Heat index around 100°.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, but very humid. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 71. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds and very humid. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Staying muggy. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): A 20% chance of rain. Hot and humid. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.