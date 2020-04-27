Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny start, severe chances return tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds around with temperatures falling into the 60s. A slight chance of a shower or two after midnight. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud cover out of ahead of severe thunderstorms arriving tomorrow night into early Wednesday morning.A few storms may produce damaging winds between 11 pm and 2 am tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain coming to an end very early in the morning. The afternoon should be cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 77. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 53. High: 78. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 55. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers and very warm. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.