Monday Morning Forecast: Storms return tomorrow

TODAY: More sun than clouds today and mild. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild conditions. Storm chances will remain to the west. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild. Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are both possible. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 65. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy as the warming trend continues. Low: 67. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: A couple more waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue, slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 79. Winds: S 5 MPH.