Monday Morning Forecast: Slim rain chances and warmer this week

TODAY: Slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas. Otherwise it’ll be a warm afternoon with high temperatures back into the 80s. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 69. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, a slightly warmer afternoon is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another chance of storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and about as warm. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and about as warm. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.