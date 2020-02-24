Monday Morning Forecast: Showers end early, sunshine this afternoon

TODAY: A few showers early with generally cloudy conditions in the morning. Showers will end for all of East Texas by the early afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with mild temperatures. Chance of rain: 40% (early). High: 69. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and colder. Low: 43. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds throughout the day and cooler. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will roll through the area in the morning keeping us cold throughout the day. Low: 37. High: 49. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures holding in the 50s. Low: 29. High: 56. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures. Low: 37. High: 64. Winds: W 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the weekend and comfortable finish. Low: 41. High: 63. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with steady temperatures. Low: 44. High: 65. Winds: S 10 MPH.