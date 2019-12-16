Monday Morning Forecast: Showers, colder weather today

THIS MORNING: A cold front moving through East Texas. Temperatures falling from the 60s and 70s to the 50s and 40s. A few showers and a few storms are expected. Winds: Southwest becoming NW 15-20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies and cold. Rain chances decrease after 12 PM in southern areas, and some cloud breaks. Temperatures hold in the 40s and 50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and even colder. Lows drop into the lower 30s and into the 20s. Wind: North 10-15 mph, feeling like the lower 20s for Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns, but a chilly day. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A frost and light freeze on Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. More sunshine and a nicer day. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.