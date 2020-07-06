Monday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms to start week

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Rain will keep the temperatures in the 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 87. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms (especially in the afternoon. Remaining muggy. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 86. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: 10 MPH.