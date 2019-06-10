East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-10-19

TODAY: Partly cloudy but mostly upper level clouds. Much less humid outside. Plenty breaks of sun inbetween the clouds. High: 84, Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night, calmer winds, much cooler than recent nights. Could crack the windows a bit! Low: 65, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds, 10% chance for a passing shower. Low: 64. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler morning, and a warm afternoon. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Another cool morning, and we heat back up in the afternoon (still with low humidity). Lows: 63-65. Highs: 85-88. Winds: Northeast 10 mph on Thursday. South 10-15 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 73. Winds 87. Winds Variable 15 mph.