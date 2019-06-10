BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecasts

Monday Midday Forecast: Very nice start to the week

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:04 PM CDT

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-10-19

TODAY: Partly cloudy but mostly upper level clouds. Much less humid outside. Plenty breaks of sun inbetween the clouds. High: 84, Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night, calmer winds, much cooler than recent nights. Could crack the windows a bit! Low: 65, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds, 10% chance for a passing shower. Low: 64. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler morning, and a warm afternoon. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: Northwest 10 mph. 

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Another cool morning, and we heat back up in the afternoon (still with low humidity). Lows: 63-65. Highs: 85-88. Winds: Northeast 10 mph on Thursday. South 10-15 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 73. Winds 87. Winds Variable 15 mph. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News