Warm & comfortable today, a few storms by mid-week

THIS MORNING: Mainly clear skies and comfortable. Patchy fog through 8 AM in isolated areas where some rain fell Sunday afternoon. Temperatures mainly in the 70s.

TODAY: A reinforcing cold front moving in today. This will keep the lower humidity in our area but still warm in the afternoon. A 10% chance of a shower in southern areas. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Skies become clear and a pleasant evening. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies with high clouds increasing by morning. Lows: upper 60s and near 70. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: High clouds with a 10% chance of a shower or two. Warm. High: 91. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stronger disturbance bringing in t-storms for us. Rain chances at 30%. An increase in the humidity. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms, otherwise partly cloudy and more humid. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a hotter day. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued with sunshine and passing clouds. Hotter and humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Even hotter and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.