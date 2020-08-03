Warm & comfortable today, a few storms by mid-week

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS MORNING: Mainly clear skies and comfortable. Patchy fog through 8 AM in isolated areas where some rain fell Sunday afternoon. Temperatures mainly in the 70s.

TODAY: A reinforcing cold front moving in today. This will keep the lower humidity in our area but still warm in the afternoon. A 10% chance of a shower in southern areas. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Skies become clear and a pleasant evening. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies with high clouds increasing by morning. Lows: upper 60s and near 70. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: High clouds with a 10% chance of a shower or two. Warm. High: 91. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stronger disturbance bringing in t-storms for us. Rain chances at 30%. An increase in the humidity. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms, otherwise partly cloudy and more humid. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a hotter day. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued with sunshine and passing clouds. Hotter and humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Even hotter and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar