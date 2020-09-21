Monday Morning Forecast: Rain increasing today

TODAY: Showers associated with tropical storm Beta will increase throughout the day. Rain will be on and off and it should keep us relatively cool. High: 73. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers are likely with temperatures holding in the middle 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 65. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers associated with Beta will continue and this will keep our temperatures in check. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 74. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining cool with rain beginning to taper off. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer with isolated rain chances in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated rain chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 83. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 66. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.