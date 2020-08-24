Monday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increasing this week as tropics threaten

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 95. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and mild. Low: 74. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see a couple of showers and thunderstorm from what is left of Marco (especially for Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 93. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances increasing late in the evening as Laura comes ashore on either the Texas or Louisiana Gulf coast. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain is possible to our East as Laura moves northward. Locally heavy rainfall is possible and a few embedded tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy as we see what is leftover from Laura. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.