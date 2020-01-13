Monday Morning Forecast: Decent rain chances continue this week

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 63. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain is possible (especially for Deep East Texas), a few thunderstorms are also possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers and a few storms possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A solid chance of storms in the evening. Nothing severe with warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances in the evening. Like Wednesday we won’t see anything severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Well above average temperatures are expected. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. Low: 45. High: 53. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 33. High: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.