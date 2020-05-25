Monday Morning Forecast: Multiple rounds of rain on the way for Memorial Day

TODAY: A couple of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area. A few storms in the area could have some gusty winds. Fortunately, the storms should keep our temperatures cooler than average. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 80. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Additional chances of rain will arrive by the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 66. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: More showers and thunderstorms on the way. We’ll have one wave in the morning and one in the afternoon. This should continue to keep us cool. High: 79. Chance of rain: 80%. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More rain on the way for Wednesday. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 65. High: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: More rain is expected but rain will become more scattered. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 77. Winds: N 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 79. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain chances should become more isolated. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Isolated areas of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain. 30%. Low: 65. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.