Monday Morning Forecast: Much cooler temps on the way later this week

TODAY: Clouds increase throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be about the same as they were yesterday. High: 75. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and a few sprinkles possible for our western counties. Low: 57. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Spotty rain is expected in the morning with better chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The cold front is expected to drop temperatures into the 60s for afternoon highs for East Texas. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s for Deep East Texas where the front will have a late arrival. High: 68. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: On and off rain is expected throughout today. We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures before a stronger cold front arrives Wednesday night. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. High: 66. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Much cooler with morning rain. Rain will end by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 35. High: 60. Winds: N 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Skies will clear and were going to be left with well below average temperatures to start November. Low: 33. High: 58. Winds NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Cool temperatures will remain in place with mostly sunny skies. Low: 39. High: 60. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and mostly sunny. Low: 37. High: 63. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.